KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21,737.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.