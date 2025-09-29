L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

LHX opened at $293.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $293.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.