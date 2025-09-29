Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of POLB opened at GBX 4.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -347.41 and a beta of 2.11. Poolbeg Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.25 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research note on Friday.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc (AIM: POLB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a core focus on transforming the cancer immunotherapy field. The Company’s lead asset, POLB 001, has the potential to expand administration of cancer immunotherapies from centralised specialist cancer centres into community hospitals by making the treatments safer through the prevention of the life-threatening side effect, Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS).

