Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

