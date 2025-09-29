Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

