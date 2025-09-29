Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $75.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

