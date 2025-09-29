FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 670 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 314.8% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

