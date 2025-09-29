Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after purchasing an additional 605,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $126,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $342.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.