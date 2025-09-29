Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7,234.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 531,998 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 137,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

