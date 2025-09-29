Avondale Wealth Management Sells 25,773 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

