FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

