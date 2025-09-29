iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $61.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

