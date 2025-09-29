ERn Financial LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $46.31 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $922.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

