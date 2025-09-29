ERn Financial LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF $FDG

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

