ERn Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

