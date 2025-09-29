Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,473 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.19 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

