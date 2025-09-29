Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

