Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $205.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

