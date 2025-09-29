Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 10,381 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

