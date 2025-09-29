Critical Review: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) versus Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.26 billion 3.34 $463.42 million $13.58 17.14 Martin Marietta Materials $6.54 billion 5.67 $2.00 billion $18.03 34.06

This table compares Eagle Materials and Martin Marietta Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Materials. Eagle Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Materials and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 0 6 3 0 2.33 Martin Marietta Materials 0 4 13 2 2.89

Eagle Materials presently has a consensus target price of $254.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $622.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Eagle Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 19.81% 31.21% 14.30% Martin Marietta Materials 16.47% 11.88% 6.25%

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Eagle Materials on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

