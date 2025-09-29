Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after buying an additional 470,472 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

