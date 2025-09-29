SWS Partners Has $7.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

SWS Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 246,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

