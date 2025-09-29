Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of GD stock opened at $330.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $330.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

