Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $557,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 818,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $22,519,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 697,143 shares in the company, valued at $19,171,432.50. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock worth $82,687,283. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $39.52 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.015 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -89.43%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

