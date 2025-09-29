Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,243,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,844,000 after acquiring an additional 95,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $790.34 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $783.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

