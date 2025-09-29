Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BILL by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 2,189.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

