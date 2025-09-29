Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 11,211 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. $CLPT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $21.55 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

