Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

