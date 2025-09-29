Enclave Advisors LLC Buys 64,615 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.