Albion Financial Group UT Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.