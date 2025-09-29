Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 683,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 377,325 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.66 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

