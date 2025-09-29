Alpine Bank Wealth Management Has $780,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

