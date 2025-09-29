iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 126,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.