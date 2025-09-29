Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Stake Lowered by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 260,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MRK opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $114.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

