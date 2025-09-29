Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CB opened at $280.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.