JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.