SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Olympus Wealth Management LLC

Olympus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

