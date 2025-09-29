Enclave Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after buying an additional 417,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after buying an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after buying an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after buying an additional 288,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

