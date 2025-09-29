Comparing CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CAE and Curtiss-Wright, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CAE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 5 2 2.82 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 5 0 2.71

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $468.14, suggesting a potential downside of 11.31%. Given CAE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 8.70% 7.92% 3.51% Curtiss-Wright 13.66% 18.34% 9.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAE and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CAE and Curtiss-Wright”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $3.28 billion 2.79 $291.29 million $0.92 30.96 Curtiss-Wright $3.12 billion 6.37 $404.98 million $11.85 44.55

Curtiss-Wright has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats CAE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as power management electronics, traction inverters, transmission shifters, and control systems; sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services including shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules and processing equipment, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions; and electronic stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems; energy absorbers, retractable hook cable systems, net-stanchion systems and mobile systems to support fixed land-based arresting systems; hardware, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, and spent fuel management products; reactor coolant pumps and control rod drive mechanisms for commercial nuclear power plants, as well as various nuclear reactor technologies. This segment furnishes severe-service valve technologies and services, heat exchanger repair, and piping test and isolation products, and offers ship repair and maintenance for the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.