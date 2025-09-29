CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Holdings Lowered by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.0%

CYBR stock opened at $480.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $493.85. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.