Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

