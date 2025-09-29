Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

