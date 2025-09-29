Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,983,000 after buying an additional 1,148,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

