Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,131,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 43,744.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX opened at $113.87 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

