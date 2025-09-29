Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Camtek worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Camtek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $104.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.57 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

