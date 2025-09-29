Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $399.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

