Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $142.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $893,636,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

