Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $284.72 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

