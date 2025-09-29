Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Nordson by 96.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 86.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.00 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.