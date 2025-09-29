Exane Asset Management Acquires 321,509 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises about 21.1% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $50,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CRH by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $113.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

